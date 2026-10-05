/Latest News India and World LIVE: Russian lab worker dies of plague infection, US moves back all bombers deployed at UK base and more

In top stories today, Russia is monitoring a possible fatal pneumonic plague case after a laboratory worker died in Siberia’s Irkutsk region. Nearly 200 people are under medical observation after Daria Sh. died from an unspecified form of plague, The Moscow Times reported, quoting Alexei Tsydenov, head of the neighbouring republic of Buryatia. Irkutsk officials had earlier described the illness as a "particularly dangerous infection."
In other big news of the day, the United States has moved all long-range bombers deployed at UK's RAF Fairford back to their home stations following an unspecified new threat, CNN reported, citing a US official. This comes amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged Iranian plot targeting the UK airbase. The US official told CNN that the threat is “real world incident.”
Moving on, Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan has come down heavily on special intensive revision (SIR) that has resulted in large-scale deletion of names from voter lists across states. Speaking at the moot court valedictory function at Nalsar, Hyderabad on Sunday said that any process that takes away the voting rights of a huge number of Indian citizens "strike at the heart of the Constitution".
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
President Isaac Herzog opened the National Memorial Day for the Events of October 7th by lowering the flag of the State of Israel to half-mast at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.
The lowering of the flag was in the memory of all those who were murdered and who fell in battle during the terrorist attack of October 7, 2023, and in the Swords of Iron War.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, was involved in a traffic accident in Dubai and was airlifted to receive medical care. Several reports indicate his health condition to be critical, without official confirmation so far.
Russia is monitoring a possible fatal pneumonic plague case after a laboratory worker died in Siberia’s Irkutsk region. Nearly 200 people are under medical observation after Daria Sh. died from an unspecified form of plague.
A woman accused of spying for China on Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's son and his family was arrested Sunday in the United States, US and Taiwanese officials said.
"Such behavior should never be tolerated in the civilized world," Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo said in a statement.
Yemeni government forces were fighting Houthis on and near the Bab el Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime traffic waterway. Footage available showed armed Yemeni government forces nearby the Bab el Mandeb Strait. Houthis fighters were also nearby the area, reported Sky News.
Fighters from the Tigray Peace Force, a breakaway armed group, entered Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
Coxon will appear at the request of New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who has urged AI whistleblowers to testify as city lawmakers weigh a package of bills aimed at establishing safeguards around the technology.