/Latest News India and World LIVE: Russian lab worker dies of plague infection, US moves back all bombers deployed at UK base and more

In top stories today, Russia is monitoring a possible fatal pneumonic plague case after a laboratory worker died in Siberia’s Irkutsk region. Nearly 200 people are under medical observation after Daria Sh. died from an unspecified form of plague, The Moscow Times reported, quoting Alexei Tsydenov, head of the neighbouring republic of Buryatia. Irkutsk officials had earlier described the illness as a "particularly dangerous infection."

In other big news of the day, the United States has moved all long-range bombers deployed at UK's RAF Fairford back to their home stations following an unspecified new threat, CNN reported, citing a US official. This comes amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged Iranian plot targeting the UK airbase. The US official told CNN that the threat is “real world incident.”

Moving on, Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan has come down heavily on special intensive revision (SIR) that has resulted in large-scale deletion of names from voter lists across states. Speaking at the moot court valedictory function at Nalsar, Hyderabad on Sunday said that any process that takes away the voting rights of a huge number of Indian citizens "strike at the heart of the Constitution".