Latest News Today Live Updates: Five people, including four members of the same family, have been killed in a shooting at a family-owned hotel in Guwahati, with police investigating a suspected property dispute. In West Bengal, a man accused of raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl in Gaighata died in an exchange of fire with police, according to police sources.
In the United States, a report by House Democrats has published fresh rape allegations against President Donald Trump by former model Beatrice Keul, claims. Separately, a federal appeals court declined to order California to set aside 20,000 ballots that the Trump administration alleges were cast by noncitizens. A judge also ruled that former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey's dismissal was unlawful.
Meanwhile, a Russian strike damaged Kyiv's Southern Bridge, disrupting metro services. In New Jersey, one person was killed and six wounded in a shooting, with a suspect still being sought.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to suppress the people's movement over alleged ‘Vote Chori’. He also questioned why they were protecting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “As more skeletons tumble out of the Election Commission’s cupboard, exposing Vote Chori, Modi-Shah are trying hard to suppress the people's movement! Why are they protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar?”
The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday held a human chain protest in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and calling for the cancellation of the exercise. The protest was organised as part of the ongoing agitation.
Finland's president said Tuesday that he and Norway's prime minister had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about efforts to end the war in Ukraine, describing the conversation as "frank and substantive".
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Moscow on the sidelines of an energy forum, Iranian state media reported.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Uttarakhand journalist Ashutosh Negi, the main petitioner in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, for questioning, according to CBI sources. The development comes amid a controversy over the alleged involvement of a “VIP” in the murder case, which has escalated following the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.
Earlier this month, a four-member CBI team reached actress Urmila Sanawar’s residence in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the investigation into the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, who was killed in September 2022.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday described the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum as a successful event, saying participating countries had amicably resolved differences over the joint declaration, while defending the Congress's planned November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said parliamentarians from BRICS member countries had come together to discuss key issues and that the event had concluded on a positive note. "There was some discussion about the joint declaration. I know that one country in particular wanted something more that could not be accommodated by the others. In the end, everything was settled amicably, and India really handed over the chair to China," he said.
Cyclone Arnab is projected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching 125–135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said
Two men Nouman Essghir, 24 and Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24 have been charged over last month's incident at RAF Fairford. They have been charged with one offence of entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK.
A team from the Indian Naval Academy has developed a pair of autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for long-range maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operations. The system has two drones that work together.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that 12 people had been injured during a Russian strike on a university campus. Zelenskyy claimed that Russia had fired as many as 16 ballistic missiles in it attack overnight.
“The number of people injured in the Russian strike on a university campus and the surrounding area yesterday evening has risen to 12. Five of them are students and university staff. While emergency services were helping people and dealing with the aftermath of the first strike, the Russians used ballistic missiles again. In total, 16 ballistic missiles were launched overnight. More than 280 drones as well. Tragically, there have been casualties and hits in Kyiv, including on the South Bridge. A serious escalation in Russia’s operation against our logistics," he said.
Tensions between Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress reached a boiling point on Tuesday when Congress MLAs were blocked from entering the Legislative Assembly premises. Congress leaders, including Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Partap Singh Bajwa and Pargat Singh, were reportedly not allowed to enter the Assembly. An altercation broke out between AAP MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill and senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.
Jordan says killed more than 20 IS jihadists in strikes on Syria
Yashar Party chairman and main rival of Israel's incumbent PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot kicked off election day on Tuesday with a last minute campaign at Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities hardest hit by the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack. Eisenkot walked alongside former hostage Gadi Mozes towards his polling booth before leaving to cast his own vote elsewhere.
“I am proud and moved to begin this day with Gadi Mozes, a symbol of the Israeli spirit and strength, of Israelis’ commitment to one another and their commitment to the state. I pledge to do everything I can to ensure that we are worthy of the price you paid, the price the kibbutz paid and the price we all paid, and to bring healing and repair to all citizens of Israel,” Eisenkot told reporters.
The Supreme Court has deferred hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the functioning of the Election Commission (EC), including allegations that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar took unilateral decisions on matters that required unanimous approval, particularly in connection with the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Israelis are voting in a pivotal Knesset election, with 7.3 million eligible voters casting ballots to decide the country’s next government. President Isaac Herzog, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yair Golan were among those who voted, while voters expressed hopes for change and a better future. READ MORE
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: The Rise of Legend is set to hit theatres on November 5, ahead of the Diwali weekend. Ahead of its release, the film is already facing intense scrutiny over its songs, composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.
Ramayana has released a few songs so far, including the Shiva Tandav track and the wedding number 'Mangal Rang', which many users have said felt more like a qawwali. Now, as the backlash grow, Rahman has reacted to the criticism.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer-composer said, “We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there’s no energy left to look at feedback! We just put it out because it’s been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, ‘This is what they said yesterday, now they’re apologising…’ I say fine, I’ve done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it.”
Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows just how scared the bosses are of artificial intelligence themselves. The company is set to have the biggest ever initial public offering on Wall Street, with valuation expected to touch $2 trillion. But Anthropic has openly admitted that AI can kill all of humanity in the future if it is not handled responsibly. A total of 335 pages list multiple things about AI, including how one day it can become a “global security threat.”
The biggest red flag in the prospectus states: "Sufficiently advanced AI systems could, if not developed, deployed, and operated with appropriate safeguards, oversight, and security measures, pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity." This line echoes the views of several other experts who have openly admitted that things might go haywire and against humanity with AI in the future.
The Indian Army is accelerating its push towards technology-driven warfare, with Western Command launching MECH TECH Seminar 2.0, an initiative aimed at making existing military platforms smarter, more lethal and more survivable. The initiative, themed “Transforming Existing Platforms for Future Combat,” was unveiled by Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh.
Giving Existing Platforms a Decisive Edge
Highlighting the changing nature of warfare, Lt Gen Singh said drones, artificial intelligence, precision weapons and emerging technologies are transforming modern battlefields. However, military modernisation must also focus on enhancing the capabilities of equipment already in service.
A birthkeeper faces potential criminal charges in Australia for allegedly grooming women to fear the hospital and choose freebirth. Emily Lal is in court for the death of Stacey Warnecke in September 2025, who suffered a postpartum haemorrhage after giving birth at home. Lal was paid $6,000 to support Stacey throughout the pregnancy.
“Ms Lal saw her role as to groom her clients into being strong enough to resist the temptation to seek medical help during labour, to seek pain relief during labour, to go to hospital during labour,” Rachel Ellyard, counsel assisting the coroner, said in a statement on Monday (October 26).
Lal claims that Warnecke hired her to be there as a supportive friend, and the money paid was primarily for her time, and no kind of medical advice was ever given. Ellyard cited WhatsApp messages in court which directly contradicted this claim. The messages were from a group chat Lal managed for women who were choosing freebirth.
India on Monday (Oct 26) renewed its push for comprehensive United Nations Security Council reform, telling the world body that the veto held by the five permanent members must not be reduced to a tool of narrow political expediency. Delivering India's statement, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, stressed that the veto carries an immense burden of responsibility that requires restraint, especially on matters of global security.
"India has always maintained that the veto, which is right now a prerogative only of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, is a responsibility that must be exercised with great restraint, especially on matters bearing upon the maintenance of international peace and security. It should not be an instrument of narrow political expediency," Parvathaneni said.
China said Tuesday that "hurting the feelings" of the country's people will meet "unanimous rejection" after football star Kylian Mbappe's comments about former leader Mao Zedong.
"We have seen the relevant reports. Words and actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will naturally be met with unanimous rejection from all sectors of Chinese society," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing.
A deeply divided Israel headed to the polls on Tuesday for the first time since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, with voters delivering their verdict on veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's rightward drift.
Israelis are casting their ballots in the shadow of three years of multi-front regional wars triggered by October 7, with the trauma still fresh and questions over accountability and security central to the campaign.
Four senior National Conference leaders, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shameema Firdous and Altaf Kalo, took oath as ministers in Jammu and Kashmir's cabinet reshuffle, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administering the oath at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.
The exercise follows the resignation of all five incumbent ministers, paving the way for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah to restructure the Council of Ministers. The Congress opted out of joining the government, citing the Union Territory status, but will continue outside support until statehood is restored.
A US-brokered truce between Ukraine and Russia aimed at allowing humanitarian aid into the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky came into force early October 27, after being announced by US First Lady Melania Trump. Both sides said they would observe the ceasefire from 3 am local time, with Russia introducing a "regime of silence" in the Kherson sector. The city's population has dropped from about 24,000 before the 2022 invasion to around 2,000 today, with residents reported to be starving. Three-way peace talks between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv are set to resume in November.
House Judiciary Democrats have released an unsigned staff report alleging Trump was "an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of young women" and calling for an independent special counsel to investigate the president and Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Security has been tightened around the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Bhararisain, Gairsain, as a two-day session begins and the Congress prepares to gherao the premises over 14 public interest issues. The state Congress unit, led by Ganesh Godiyal, has accused the government of anti-people policies, corruption and unemployment. Barricades have been installed along approach routes, with police and PAC personnel deployed in strength. SP Parmod Kumar said strict action would be taken against anyone violating law and order.
Jay-Z has been announced as the performer for the halftime show at Super Bowl LXI, scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The rapper called the milestone "a dream come true," reflecting on his journey since his 1996 debut album "Reasonable Doubt".
Israelis began casting ballots on October 27 as polling stations opened at 7 am local time, with 7.3 million people eligible to vote for the 26th Knesset.
Final opinion surveys showed a tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc and opposition factions led by former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, though both are forecast to fall short of a ruling majority.
A report from Democrats on the Congressional Joint Economic Committee says Trump's oil and gas holdings rose in estimated value to between $22.5 million and $81.6 million, compared with a range of $12.6 million to $46 million at the end of 2025.
A federal judge ruled that Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI director James Comey, was unlawfully dismissed from her position as a federal prosecutor in New York in July 2025.
Trump has clarified that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not ask him for a second endorsement. Trump said he issued the backing because he believes “Bibi is good”, after publicly endorsing Netanyahu twice ahead of Israel’s poll.
A federal appeals court declined to order California to set aside 20,000 ballots that the Trump administration alleges were cast by noncitizens. The 2-1 ruling found that the government had not given the lower court sufficient time to consider the case. The matter returns to the district judge for further proceedings.
Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa index closed 13.9 per cent lower, plunging as much as 17 per cent intraday, in a historic post-election rout following the surprise presidential re-election of leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The sharp selloff reflects investor unease over the prospect of continued left-wing economic policies under Lula's new term. The decline marks one of the steepest single-day drops in the index's history as markets digest the unexpected result.
A shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey, left one person dead and six others wounded on Monday night. Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene.
Trump announced a $1 million reward for information about voter fraud, saying payment would follow an arrest and conviction. His announcement comes ahead of the US midterm elections.
Former model Beatrice Keul has alleged that US President Donald Trump raped her during an encounter in 1993. The allegation appears in a report released by House Democrats examining Trump's alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Prahlad Das, accused of raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl in West Bengal's Gaighata, was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police late on Monday, according to police sources. Officers alleged he snatched a sub-inspector's service revolver and fired during a crime-scene reconstruction exercise.
Five people, including four members of the same family, were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a family-owned hotel in Guwahati on Tuesday evening. Police are investigating a suspected property dispute.