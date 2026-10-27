Latest News Today Live Updates: Five people, including four members of the same family, have been killed in a shooting at a family-owned hotel in Guwahati, with police investigating a suspected property dispute. In West Bengal, a man accused of raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl in Gaighata died in an exchange of fire with police, according to police sources.

In the United States, a report by House Democrats has published fresh rape allegations against President Donald Trump by former model Beatrice Keul, claims. Separately, a federal appeals court declined to order California to set aside 20,000 ballots that the Trump administration alleges were cast by noncitizens. A judge also ruled that former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey's dismissal was unlawful.