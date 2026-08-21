/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Trump’s moon mission push, Imran Khan hospitalised amid health concerns and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: The US is set to significantly expand its commercial space activity, with President Donald Trump signing an order targeting at least 1,000 space launches and re-entries annually by 2030. Trump also wants American astronauts back on the Moon by 2028, underscoring his administration’s push for a more commercially driven space programme. The target would be a sharp increase from the 178 launches recorded last year.
US authorities have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Jessica Bowie, over an alleged ISIS-inspired plot targeting New York’s State Capitol in Albany. Investigators said Bowie discussed plans to attack the Capitol and kill lawmakers with an FBI informant, and had obtained materials including nails that could have been used as bomb shrapnel.
The FBI has added Indian national Kamal to its Most Wanted list over alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group. US authorities accuse him of involvement in a conspiracy to interfere with commerce through extortion. A federal arrest warrant was issued in California on July 1.
Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was moved to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital on Friday amid tight security, following a Supreme Court order. His transfer comes amid growing concern and political uproar over his health while in custody.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Washington will impose its “toughest” sanctions yet on Iran and urged China to cooperate. Bessent said further details of the measures would be announced on Monday, while Beijing argued that sanctions would not resolve the issue.
Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, who had been serving his jail sentence, was briefly taken to a hospital for a medical check-up early Friday (Aug 21) before being taken back to prison. This came amid uproar over health concerns of the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that led to the Supreme Court issuing an order earlier this week, directing Khan to be moved to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital for treatment.
US authorities have charged a 35-year-old woman with attempting to provide material support to a designated "foreign terrorist organisation" after she allegedly told an FBI informant that she "wanted to destroy" the New York State Capitol and kill lawmakers.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Aug 20) signed a memorandum aimed at dramatically expanding America's commercial space industry, setting a target of at least 1,000 space launches and re-entries every year by 2030. The proposed expansion would mark a major jump from the 178 launches recorded last year. That figure was already around 10 times higher than the number recorded in 2013, with Elon Musk's SpaceX accounting for much of the recent growth.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed an Indian national, identified only as Kamal on its Most Wanted list. Kamal has been added to the list over his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which US authorities describe as a transnational criminal organisation.