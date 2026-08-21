/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Trump’s moon mission push, Imran Khan hospitalised amid health concerns and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: The US is set to significantly expand its commercial space activity, with President Donald Trump signing an order targeting at least 1,000 space launches and re-entries annually by 2030. Trump also wants American astronauts back on the Moon by 2028, underscoring his administration’s push for a more commercially driven space programme. The target would be a sharp increase from the 178 launches recorded last year.

US authorities have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Jessica Bowie, over an alleged ISIS-inspired plot targeting New York’s State Capitol in Albany. Investigators said Bowie discussed plans to attack the Capitol and kill lawmakers with an FBI informant, and had obtained materials including nails that could have been used as bomb shrapnel.

The FBI has added Indian national Kamal to its Most Wanted list over alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group. US authorities accuse him of involvement in a conspiracy to interfere with commerce through extortion. A federal arrest warrant was issued in California on July 1.

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was moved to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital on Friday amid tight security, following a Supreme Court order. His transfer comes amid growing concern and political uproar over his health while in custody.