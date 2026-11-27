Latest News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has said he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw military aggression across Europe during their conversations in China last week, expressing hope for a swift agreement between Russia and Ukraine as the war continues to claim lives. Trump said he spent considerable time discussing the conflict with Putin and believed a settlement was possible. Describing the ongoing fighting as a ‘complete bloodbath’, he shared his remarks in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 26) defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations of links to Chinese intelligence, saying he has seen enough information to conclude that the billionaire executive poses no security threat. He also claimed credit for his reinstatement, saying that his administration intervened after seeing what was happening in the company. “I think he’s absolutely fine,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate.