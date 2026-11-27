Latest News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has said he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw military aggression across Europe during their conversations in China last week, expressing hope for a swift agreement between Russia and Ukraine as the war continues to claim lives. Trump said he spent considerable time discussing the conflict with Putin and believed a settlement was possible. Describing the ongoing fighting as a ‘complete bloodbath’, he shared his remarks in a Truth Social post on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 26) defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations of links to Chinese intelligence, saying he has seen enough information to conclude that the billionaire executive poses no security threat. He also claimed credit for his reinstatement, saying that his administration intervened after seeing what was happening in the company. “I think he’s absolutely fine,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
A powerful storm disrupted Thanksgiving celebrations across the United States on Thursday, forcing organisers to postpone New York's famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in its 100-year history. Heavy rainfall and strong winds from a nor'easter battered the central and eastern parts of the country, making travel conditions dangerous during one of the busiest holiday periods. As families prepared for traditional Thanksgiving meals, more than 900,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity. Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia were among the hardest-hit states, according to power outage tracking website PowerOutage.
UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese on Thursday condemned Costa Rica's decision to deny her entry into the country, calling it “a disgrace.” The Costa Rican government reportedly cited an "alert over links to terrorist acts" as the reason for refusing her entry. "It's a disgrace... What happened is very regrettable," Albanese told a radio station at the country's leading university after arriving at an airport serving San Jose, where she was denied entry and remained on Thursday night.
Altria Group Inc. and Japan Tobacco Inc. are exploring a potential takeover of British cigarette maker Imperial Brands Plc, signalling a fresh wave of consolidation in the declining global tobacco market. The proposed deal could become one of the largest acquisitions in the UK in the past decade.
Altria, which is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, said in a statement on Thursday that it was considering a possible bid for Imperial Brands in partnership with a third party. The development follows a Bloomberg News report that Japan Tobacco was exploring the possibility of joining forces in a takeover bid for Imperial Brands, with plans to divide the company's assets across different global markets.
China is steadily narrowing the power gap with the United States as Washington's military commitments in the Middle East divert resources and attention away from Asia. Meanwhile, public opinion research indicates that many Americans are increasingly uncertain about their country's ability to maintain its traditional advantages over Beijing. According to the latest Asia Power Index released by Australia's Lowy Institute, the United States scored 78.9 out of 100, compared with China's 73.6. The 5.3-point gap is the narrowest recorded since the index was first introduced in 2018.
The United States experienced declines across several key indicators, including economic and military capabilities, defence networks and diplomatic influence. In contrast, China strengthened its position, registering improvements in military capability, cultural influence and national resilience.
Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has contacted around 100,000 military reservists, urging them to prepare for a potential wartime call-up amid rising security concerns over Russia, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed the move during an interview with Sky News on Thursday, describing the initiative as a precautionary measure in response to the increasingly challenging security situation facing Britain and its NATO allies.
The letters, reportedly the first of their kind since the Cold War, were sent to former service personnel from the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF). Recipients were asked to update their contact details and provide information about their current employment and professional skills.
Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has moved a step closer to forming a new government to replace caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, securing coalition agreements with two key political allies as efforts to build a parliamentary majority continue. Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party on Thursday finalised a coalition agreement with the left-wing Democrats, led by Yair Golan, following a similar deal with the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, headed by former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, on Tuesday.
The agreements signal growing momentum in efforts to unite opposition parties after last month's election failed to deliver a clear majority to either political bloc. "Gadi Eisenkot, chair of Yashar with Eisenkot, and Yair Golan, chair of the Democrats, have agreed to sign a coalition agreement between the two parties," a joint statement issued by the parties said on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 26) defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations of links to Chinese intelligence, saying he has seen enough information to conclude that the billionaire executive poses no security threat. He also claimed credit for his reinstatement, saying that his administration intervened after seeing what was happening in the company. “I think he’s absolutely fine,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Asked by AFP how he reached that conclusion when the Justice Department had not confirmed a thorough investigation into Huang, Trump said his assessment was based on “information I have, which is a lot of information.”
US President Donald Trump has said he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw military aggression across Europe during their conversations in China last week, expressing hope for a swift agreement between Russia and Ukraine as the war continues to claim lives. Trump said he spent considerable time discussing the conflict with Putin and believed a settlement was possible. Describing the ongoing fighting as a ‘complete bloodbath’, he shared his remarks in a Truth Social post on Thursday.
"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH," he added.