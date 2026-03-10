/Like father, like son? Israel targets Mojtaba Khamenei in new post as tensions escalate in West Asia

A recent social media post by the Israeli Foreign Ministry has sharply criticised Iran’s leadership, suggesting that any transition of power in Tehran would not alter the nature of the country’s political system. “The face may slightly change. The terror regime does not. Mojtaba Khamenei inherits his father’s legacy of repression and bloodshed,” the ministry wrote in a post that featured images of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba Khamenei.

The post reflects Israel’s long-standing criticism of Iran’s leadership and its policies across the Middle East. Israeli officials have frequently accused Tehran of supporting militant groups and destabilising the region, allegations that Iran has consistently denied. Iran has entered a new and uncertain phase following the death of Ali Khamenei in an airstrike on February 28. In response, Iran’s clerical leadership has moved to appoint his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s next Supreme Leader.

The sudden transition comes at a time of heightened regional tension and political uncertainty. Mojtaba Khamenei would become the third Supreme Leader since the Iranian Revolution and the first to succeed his father in the role. His appointment has immediately triggered debate about the future direction of Iran, with many observers questioning whether he will maintain his father’s policies or steer the country toward a more hard-line, security-focused approach.

Most analysts believe Mojtaba Khamenei is likely to continue the ideological course established by his father. The Islamic Republic has long been grounded in principles such as resistance to Western influence, strong religious authority in governance, and the pursuit of strategic power across the region. These core foundations are not expected to change quickly. For the moment, many experts agree that Mojtaba Khamenei is unlikely to introduce dramatic changes to Iran’s political system in the near term. Instead, his leadership will likely operate within the institutional framework developed over the past four decades.

However, the internal balance of power within that system could evolve. If security institutions gain greater influence under the new Supreme Leader, it may reshape both domestic governance and Iran’s approach to regional conflicts. As Iran enters this new chapter, the key question remains: will Mojtaba Khamenei simply carry forward his father’s legacy, or will his leadership gradually redefine the future of the Islamic Republic?