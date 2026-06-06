As talks between Iran and the US hit impasse, the fear of widening conflict in West Asia increased. On Saturday (June 6), Kuwait said that its air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles and drones and Bahrain reported that missile siren has been sounded. Urging people to not panic and move to nearest safe locations, both countries said that more updates would follow. It has not blamed Iran for the latest attack, but Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in a statement, said that it has targeted US bases in region with air-launched missiles in response to attack on the islands of Sirik and Qeshm. Hostilities have renewed in the region with Tehran resuming to strike US bases in the Gulf and Washington striking strategic locations inside Iran. Just two days ago, Kuwait airport was hit and it resulted into the death of one Indian national while several others were injured.

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“Following the invasion by the child-killing and terrorist US army of Sirik and Qeshm islands, enemy bases in the area were hit by aerospace missiles,” IRGC said. “Kuwaiti air defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone attacks,” the military says on X, without specifying their origin. “The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks,” the Kuwait Army added. “The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.,” Bahrain interior ministry said.

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Is the war resuming?

The United States military on June 5 said that it attacked radar sites on Iran's southern coast. US Central Command said that its forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz, then attacked Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in the city of Goruk and on Qeshm Island. Meanwhile, Iran's military said that it had fired "warning missiles" at two US destroyers in the Gulf of Oman -- a claim promptly denied by the US military.