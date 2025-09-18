/'It’s game time...': What Charlie Kirk said in his last recorded video - WATCH

Turning Point Action released Charlie Kirk’s final video on National Voter Registration Day, urging Arizonans to register ahead of the 2026 governor’s race. Kirk called it “Arizona’s Championship game.” The clip honours his legacy and stresses early voting and civic participation.
Days after Charlie Kirk's murder, Turning Point Action COO Tyler Bowyer released the last clip of TPUSA founder on National Voter Registration Day as a way of honouring hiss message. Taking to X, Turning Point Action COO Tyler Bowyer shared the clip, saying, “This is the last video that we had Charlie record before he was taken from us.” Bowyer also said that he waited to release the clip on National Voter Registration Day as a way of honouring Kirk’s message. In the video, the slain Turning Point founder urged Arizona residents to register to vote ahead of the 2026 governor’s race.
“It’s game time, Arizona, but you can’t make plays if you’re not on the team,” Kirk said, adding, “Register to vote now and lock in your early voting game plan. 2026 is Arizona’s Championship game and we need our whole team on the field.”He continued by stressing the importance of participation. “Next year’s Arizona election is our chance to turn the game around and it starts with you getting ready to vote. Arizona’s counting on you to bring home the win,” he concluded.
Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). He later succumbed to injuries. His death has caused a stir in the political landscape of America, with thousands demanding justice. Both sides of the spectrum are pointing fingers at the increasing gun violence in the United States. However, some also criticised Kirk and his views on gun violence.
Meanwhile, the US administration under President Donald Trump declared him a martyr and announced that US flags will be flown at half mast in his honour. A suspect named Tyler Robinson has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the murder case. Investigations have revealed several controversial things, including his alleged transgender partner, Lance Twiggs. Robinson, who is the prime suspect in the killing, is facing seven counts, including aggravated murder. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has confirmed that the authorities have pushed for the death penalty against him.