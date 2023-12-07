Israel-Hamas war LIVE: G7 leaders urge two-state solution to Israel-Palestinian conflict
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas has entered the seventh day on Thursday (Dec 7) with the Israeli military carrying out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization's executive board is set to hold a rare emergency session on Dec 10 to discuss the health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.
Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the truce collapse by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by militants for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
G7 leaders reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution to the long-running Israel-Palestinian conflict in a statement issued after a virtual meeting on Wednesday.
"We remain committed to a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution that enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in a just, lasting, and secure peace," the statement said.
Yemen's Houthi group launched several ballistic missiles at military posts in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, the group's military spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. Navy shot down a drone that originated from a part of Yemen controlled by the Houthi group, a U.S. defense official told Reuters.
Israeli troops fought fierce battles with Hamas in south Gaza on Wednesday in the heart of the city of Khan Younis, forcing Palestinian civilians, many already displaced from the north, to search for refuge elsewhere with their options dwindling.
Israeli warplanes also bombarded targets across the densely populated coastal strip in one of the heaviest phases of the war in the two months since Israel began its military campaign to eliminate Hamas, Gaza's ruling Palestinian militant group.
A strike hits the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, the night sky turning orange with fire and smoke, and the sound of further explosions is heard. Ambulances are trying to get through a busy street. Israel is now focusing its offensive on the south of Gaza, after nearly two months of war sparked by deadly attacks on Israel.
Nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Wednesday (December 6) in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Rafah, a city in Gaza's far south near the border with Egypt, according to Palestinian medical sources. Reuters footage showed several bodies and injured people - one man with both legs cut off below his knees - being carried away from the scene as people searched through rubble with their bare hands. The building was on fire following the strike and the side of the structure completely destroyed. A resident eyewitness told Reuters three strikes hit the home which was full of displaced people.
At a church in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the nativity scene includes a baby Jesus figure wearing a keffieh and lying surrounded by rubble in a gesture of solidarity with the people of Gaza. On Wednesday, Israeli forces battled Hamas militants in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, as part of an expanded military operation nearly two months after the deadly Hamas attack on October 7. The attack killed 1,200 people and saw a further 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities. In Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry says that Israel's military response has killed more than 16,200 people.
Lebanese soldiers and residents of the village of Shmistar, in the eastern Bekaa Valley, take part in the funeral procession of Sergeant Abdelkarim Al Mokdad. The Lebanese army said Al Mokdad was killed by Israeli fire on a military post near the country's southern border.