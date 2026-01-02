/Israel’s Mossad tells Iranian protesters 'we are with you' amid growing unrest

Israel is using Farsi-language messages on social media to mobilise the Iranian crowd to continue protesting against the regime. These posts are not just isolated messages, but part of a planned campaign. Earlier, Israel's intelligence agency Mossad said that it is supporting them "on the ground", urging them to go out and protest. The protest has spread to Tehran and other cities as several thousand peaceful protestors have taken to the streets. The Iranian President seeks to calm tensions, acknowledging the legitimate grievances of people about the soaring prices.

“Go out into the streets together. The time has come. We are with you,” wrote Mossad in a post in the Farsi language, as reported by the Israeli army's radio on Wednesday, “Not just from far, we are with you on the ground.”

Social media users have seen instances where AI-generated videos have been used to spread misinformation and further agitate the crowd. A post from Thursday shows that authorities are spraying protestors with water cannon. The post reads, "The people of Iran are not afraid of a delusional and disillusioned government. On the contrary, it is the government that trembles at the power of the people." However, the picture was a screengrab from an AI-generated video.

Protests have entered their fifth day in Iran, as the economic crisis takes a toll on the country. Many economists have suggested that the country has reached a breaking point. The value of the Iranian currency, Rial, has fallen by 70 per cent, with 1.42 million rial to the US dollar in December 2025, with increased CPI inflation of around 46 per cent, and the purchasing power of the people has fallen to record levels.

The expansive sanctions placed on Iran by the US since the withdrawal from the 2018 nuclear deal have hurt its oil trade and plummeted its foreign exchange reserves. The 12-day war with Israel in June has further strained the Iranian economy. Eventhough the government has suggested a new approach of dialogue, the protestors seem to be disillusioned by the regime.

Iranian state TV reported the resignation of Mohammed Reza Farzin, Iran's Central Bank Governor, and the appointment of Abdolnaser Hemmati. He promised to restore economic stability and to "curb inflation and control the banks, and to dismantle the multi-tier exchange rate system, which causes corruption.”