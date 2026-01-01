/Iran’s exiled Crown Prince call for 'birth of a new Iran', end of 'terror regime' in New Year message amid protest

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the exiled eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah, has called for a “new Iran” in his New Year message on Thursday (Jan 1). In a social media post, Pahlavi said that it is time to end the “46 years of terror and chaos by the regime” and backed the protests erupting throughout the country. He urged the international community to back the people of Iran, claiming that the current regime under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is “most fragile, weak, deeply divided, and unable to suppress the courage of a rising nation.” Terming it as the “tide of history” that is turning, he said that Iranians fighting for freedom will win.

Reza Pahlavi wrote on X, “My brave compatriots are on the streets in cities and towns across our country—fighting for their freedom, risking their lives. The current regime has reached the end of the road. It stands at its most fragile: weak, deeply divided, and unable to suppress the courage of a rising nation. The growing protests show this year will be the definitive moment for change.” He added, “ To the international community: I call upon you to stand with the people of Iran not only in word but in action. Peace in the Middle East and stability across the world depend on a free Iran.”

Pahlavi was officially named Crown Prince of Iran in 1967 at the time of his father’s coronation. He is still considered the Crown Prince of Iran in exile, despite the fall of the monarchy in 1979 after the Islamic revolution. After his father’s death in 1981, Reza declared himself the new king of Iran. Till last year, Pahlavi was a figure with little to no say in Iranian affairs. However, he has now become a regular on TV and is calling for a regime change in Iran.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iran Protest: Is regime change imminent?