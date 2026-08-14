Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi to attend the upcoming BRICS summit, Iranian sources have said. The confirmation comes as India prepares to host the 18th BRICS leaders' summit on 12–13 September 2026 under its chairmanship. The gathering, themed around building resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, will bring together representatives and leaders from the expanded grouping, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and others.

The visit follows an earlier formal invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephone conversation with the Iranian president in late June. In that call, according to Iranian readouts, the two leaders discussed regional developments in West Asia, and cooperation within multilateral frameworks including BRICS. The Indian PM stressed dialogue, diplomacy and the importance of freedom of navigation, particularly through key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

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India has maintained contacts with Iranian leadership throughout the ongoing conflict in West Asia, repeatedly calling for de-escalation and the protection of civilians and commercial shipping. Pezeshkian's attendance would mark a high-level bilateral engagement between India and Iran at a time when New Delhi has sought to balance its longstanding ties with Tehran with other regional partners in the Gulf. Iran became a full BRICS member in 2024 and has participated in previous summits and ministerial meetings, including the foreign ministers' gathering held in New Delhi in May 2026.