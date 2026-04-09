/Iran's President Pezeshkian joins massive rally marking 40 days since Khamenei’s death

Iran's President Pezeshkian joins a rally marking 40 days of mourning for slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran declared the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in the initial days of a conflict. A large crowd gathered two days after the ceasefire deal was agreed upon to mourn the death of the leader. What began as a joint military strike in Iran on February 28 has spread across the region far and beyond. Following the attack which killed Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Tehran conducted airstrikes on American bases in West Asia. And now, the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire deal brokered by Pakistan.

As Israel continues to strike Lebanon, Iran has warned of withdrawing from the agreement. The post by Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif mentioned, “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately.”

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Traffic camera tracking led to Khamenei's assassination

Iran’s Ali Khamenei was killed as US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran. In the latest report it has surfaced that the traffic cameras in the capital were tracked to trace the movement of bodyguards of the supreme leader, details of which were reported by the news outlet Financial Times. In a major intelligence coup, the Mossad hijacked Iran’s domestic surveillance apparatus to dismantle the regime's security from within. By leveraging a compromised camera that overlooked the parking zone for Khamenei's guards, Israeli intelligence spent years cataloging the addresses, schedules, and roles of the Supreme Leader's personal protectors, turning a tool of state oppression into a tactical advantage for the current conflict.

“We knew Tehran like we know Jerusalem. And when you know (a place) as well as you know the street you grew up on, you notice a single thing that’s out of place,” an Israeli intelligence official told the Financial Times. To finalise the operation on Tehran’s Pasteur Street, the US and Israel executed a sophisticated digital blockade, severing cellular service in the immediate vicinity of the strike. This tactical blackout ensured that any frantic attempts to warn Ayatollah Khamenei’s security detail resulted only in busy signals, effectively isolating the Supreme Leader and his inner circle in their final moments.