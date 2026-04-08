Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned reports of ceasefire violations, a day after brokering peace between US and Iran. In his latest social media post, he wrote that “ceasefire violations have been reported at few places across the conflict zone.” He also noted that it undermines the “spirit of peace process.” Urging all parties to maintain the decorum of the agreement, he added, “I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

After US and Iran reached an agreement with Pakistan’s mediation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has now raised concerns to Islamabad about ceasefire violations" by Israel on Wednesday (Apr 8), a ministry statement noted. Reports of Tehran pulling back from truce have also surfaced. Iran warned it would withdraw from the current agreement if Israel continues attacking Lebanon, as reported news agency Tasnim. This comes after large-scale Israeli strikes in the region. "Iran is currently considering the possibility of exiting the ceasefire agreement due to the Zionist regime's continued violations through its attacks on Lebanon," the agency reported, citing an official source.

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Also read: Israeli military launches largest wave of strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon

As reported by news agency Araghchi "discussed the Zionist regime's violations of the ceasefire in Iran and Lebanon", referring to Israel, in a call with the powerful Pakistani military leader Field Marshal Asim Munir, the statement said. Iranian media reported that Tehran was ready to withdraw from the ceasefire and retaliate against Israel's bombardments of Lebanon. While Iran's ceasefire announcement said they considered it on “request by US for negotiation”. And less than 24 hours after. The US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, said the president noted it as a “big day for world peace.” Hegseth declares Operation Epic Fury “a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield.”. These comments come days after he posted “back to the Stone Age”. After announcing the ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, he now added, "Iran begged for this ceasefire.”

