/Indian High Commission in Ottawa rejects ‘misleading’ claims of criticising Canadian security agencies

New Delhi: India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K Patnaik, has strongly pushed back against a Canadian newspaper report alleging that he accused the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of pursuing “fantasy” allegations of Indian interference.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, High Commissioner Patnaik expressed disappointment over the Globe and Mail article, insisting that comments made during an off-the-record briefing had been taken out of context and used selectively.

“I am disappointed by the allegations made in the Globe and Mail article today,” he said. “India has maintained excellent cooperation, especially over the past year, with law enforcement and security agencies in Canada. The visit of the NSAs and the regular meetings between the security agencies are testimony to this cooperation.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The High Commissioner added, “We have strong faith in Canada’s institutions and completely reject these misleading allegations. The report... has been taken out of context, uses selective quotations, and does not reflect our current assessment of the integrity of institutions.”

The Globe and Mail claimed that HC Patnaik claimed Canada’s security establishment had been compromised by Khalistani groups and suggested the RCMP was investigating “fantasy” allegations linking Indian officials to the 2023 killing of Khalistani extremist and India-listed terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

According to the newspaper, he described some allegations as having been “twisted around” and politicised. The Indian High Commission statement dismissed the portrayal, emphasising ongoing bilateral security ties despite strains triggered by Nijjar’s killing, which Canada has linked to Indian agents, a charge New Delhi has dismissed.

India and Canada are currently undertaking a reset in ties, with a focus on trade, education and people-to-people links. Earlier this year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited India, and during his visit, a major uranium deal was announced. Both sides are aiming to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by end-2026. Last year, PM Modi had visited the country at the invitation of the Canadian PM to attend the G7 Summit.