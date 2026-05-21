/India's peak power demand hits record for fourth straight day

India's peak power demand reached a new all-time high of 270.82 GW on Thursday (May 21), marking the fourth consecutive day that the country has broken its own record, as a relentless heatwave continues to drive up the use of cooling appliances across the nation.

The new record surpassed the previous all-time high of 265.44 GW set just a day earlier on Wednesday (May 20), reflecting the rapidly escalating pressure on the country's power infrastructure as temperatures soar. The surge in demand has been largely attributed to the widespread use of air conditioners, desert coolers, and other cooling devices as millions of Indians seek relief from the intense summer heat.

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The Power Ministry confirmed the development in a post on social media platform X, stating: "Today was the 4th consecutive day when the peak power demand (solar hours) reached a new all-time high. At 1545 hours (May 21), the peak power demand (solar hours) of 270.82 GW was successfully met."

The milestone is particularly significant as it aligns precisely with projections made by the Power Ministry ahead of the summer season. The ministry had earlier forecast that peak power demand would reach 270 GW during the summer months, a target that has now been met and marginally exceeded.

The fact that demand has broken records on four successive days underscores the severity of the ongoing heatwave gripping large parts of the country. Power authorities have so far managed to meet the unprecedented levels of demand, ensuring supply is maintained across the grid during the critical peak hours of the day.

With summer temperatures expected to remain elevated in the coming days, authorities will be closely monitoring grid performance as demand shows no immediate signs of easing.