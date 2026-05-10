Soon after taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, actor-turned politician Vijay has signed his first set of orders that ranges from formation of Women Protection Force to gift of 200 units free electricity to the people of the state. Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 10), Vijay said that the beginning of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rule should be seen as “a new era of real, secular, social justice.” Vijay thanked the crowd for ensuring his success and declared that he would release a white paper to show that he is running a transparent government. ‘Thalapathy’ fans erupted as Vijay addressed the crowd. They cheered each word as their Superstar Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. It almost felt like a rehearsed act, than spontaneous one. Vijay' speech and fans support brought the filmy energy on to the real-life set of politics.

“New Era begins”: Vijay's first words after oath taking

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vijay said, "This is a new beginning. a new era of real, secular, social justice starts now." He added, "All of you asked me to enter politics, saying ‘we are with you,’ and today you have made me the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Every pain and hurdle I faced, you felt it as your own and stood beside me throughout this journey. I am not a messenger from God. I am just a normal human being. But when people stand together with me, I believe we can achieve anything and face every challenge together, whatever comes..."

In his first address, Vijay said his government would take strict steps to curb drug abuse and protect the youth of Tamil Nadu and prioritise protecting the youth. The newly sworn-in chief minister also assured that law and order would be maintained while prioritising public safety, education, roads, drinking water, and other essential services. Vijay said all 8 crore people of the state were his responsibility regardless of criticism or political differences, and reiterated that he would not misuse public funds. He also hinted at the possible meetups with other politicians and said that he would do it openly and not behind closed doors.

Vijay takes oath, TVK rule begins