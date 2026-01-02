/I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH', says US President Donald Trump in his latest Truth Social post

US President Donald Trump, on Friday (January 2), in a Truth Social post, said that he is in perfect health and that he has passed the test for the third straight time. He wrote, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH,” and that I “ACED” (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take. P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by “STUPID” or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE! President DJT.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump addressed concerns about his health, including the noticeable bruises on his hands, an MRI he had, and his tendency to nod off during public meetings. Trump attributed his health to "very good genetics" and offered a rare glimpse into his medical habits, some of which he admitted were driven by "superstition." His comments contrasted with the more cautious explanations provided by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in the past months.