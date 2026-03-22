/'Black smoke and loud boom': Meteorite crashes through texas home roof in 'fireball event'

A loud meteoric or sonic boom was reported in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The Brenham Fire Department said that it received reports of an explosion on Highway 50 but could not find any supporting evidence. The department reported that several witnesses reported a “green flash fall from the sky, black smoke, and heard a loud ‘boom.’”

A suspected meteorite reportedly crashed through the roof of a woman's home, leaving a hole. The resident has been identified as Sherie James. James said that the rock managed to hit her daughter's room and ricocheted back from the floor, hit the roof again, and settled on the bed. No one was home during that time, so no one got hurt. James also said that she contacted the Ponderosa Fire Department for help. The Captain confirmed that he responded to James' call. The team, on reaching the spot, found an unusual rock. The rock was football-sized and black in colour. The team at first could not confirm whether it was a projectile from other activities, such as construction or trees.

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The American Meteor Society documented what it is calling a "fireball event" over Texas on Saturday, after receiving more than 100 reports. NASA has since confirmed there was a meteor that first became visible 49 miles above Stagecoach, a small town northwest of Houston.

"It moved southeast at 35,000 mph, breaking apart 29 miles above Bammel, just west of Cypress Station. The fragmentation of the meteor, which weighed about a ton with a diameter of 3 feet, created a pressure wave that caused booms heard by some in the area," the Space agency mentioned in a Social Media Post. This incident follows a similar large meteor event reported in Lake Erie, Ohio, just a few days ahead on March 17, 2026.