From Silicon Valley to Champs-Élysées, Indians lead: Macron names CEOs of Microsoft to Chanel

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Feb 18, 2026, 20:38 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 21:12 IST
From Silicon Valley to Champs-Élysées, Indians lead: Macron names CEOs of Microsoft to Chanel Photograph: (Credit: X/@EmmanuelMacron)

French President Macron hails global Indian talent at the 2026 Mumbai Innovation Forum. He mentions CEOs of Silicon Valley and more.

In his address at the India-France Innovation Forum in the city of dreams, Mumbai, French President Emmanuel Macron, before expressing plans for the year in collaboration with India, highlighted some key facts. He spoke of how people of Indian origin are leading from Silicon Valley to Champs-Élysées, he named CEOs of tech giants to major fashion houses.

He said, "The CEO of Alphabet is Indian. The CEO of Microsoft is Indian. The CEO of IBM is Indian. The CEO of Adobe is Indian. The CEO of Palo Alto Networks is Indian. The CEO of Chanel is from Kolhapur, right here in this state.”

Also read: Macron in India: PM Modi hails 'special ties' with France, says ,'we will eliminate terrorism from roots'

Furthermore, the president added, “India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it..."

List of CEOs:

  • Alphabet - Sundar Pichai
  • Microsoft - Satya Nadella
  • IBM - Arvind Krishna
  • Adobe - Shantanu Narayen
  • Palo Alto Networks - Nikesh Arora
  • Chanel - Leena Nair

