/From Silicon Valley to Champs-Élysées, Indians lead: Macron names CEOs of Microsoft to Chanel

In his address at the India-France Innovation Forum in the city of dreams, Mumbai, French President Emmanuel Macron, before expressing plans for the year in collaboration with India, highlighted some key facts. He spoke of how people of Indian origin are leading from Silicon Valley to Champs-Élysées, he named CEOs of tech giants to major fashion houses.

He said, "The CEO of Alphabet is Indian. The CEO of Microsoft is Indian. The CEO of IBM is Indian. The CEO of Adobe is Indian. The CEO of Palo Alto Networks is Indian. The CEO of Chanel is from Kolhapur, right here in this state.”

Furthermore, the president added, “India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it..."

List of CEOs:

Alphabet - Sundar Pichai

Microsoft - Satya Nadella

IBM - Arvind Krishna

Adobe - Shantanu Narayen

Palo Alto Networks - Nikesh Arora

Chanel - Leena Nair