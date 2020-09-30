From 'How you doing' to 'Will you shut up’: US Presidential debate — as it happened

'It's hard to get a word in with this clown': Biden

Trump attacked Biden’s son, Hunter, for his business dealings in Ukraine, which became a target of Republican ire during the impeachment inquiry.

Biden tried to redirect the conversation back to the coronavirus pandemic, saying this was about every American family, not his family.

As Trump repeatedly tried to interject and attack his opponent, Biden said, “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown - excuse me, this person.”