From 'How you doing' to 'Will you shut up’: US Presidential debate — as it happened

Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (R) and US President Donald Trump take part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. Photograph: AFP
Sep 30, 2020, 08.33 AM
Here are the highlights from the vicious first debate between Trump and Biden
Biden calls Trump a 'clown' as candidates spar in first presidential debate
Moderator of US elections debate snaps at Trump for speaking out of time
Trump accuses Biden of taking advantage of an 'electronic earpiece'
'Shut up, man' — Biden accuses Trump of lying
Trump defends Supreme Court pick Barrett
Trump boasts about huge crowd at campaigns
Sep 30, 2020, 08.10 AM
Trump claims Biden wants to shut down America
President Donald Trump claimed several times that Joe Biden wanted to shut down the country to address the coronavirus. "He wants to shut down this country and I want to keep it open," Trump said.
Sep 30, 2020, 07.53 AM
'It's hard to get a word in with this clown': Biden
Trump attacked Biden’s son, Hunter, for his business dealings in Ukraine, which became a target of Republican ire during the impeachment inquiry.
Biden tried to redirect the conversation back to the coronavirus pandemic, saying this was about every American family, not his family.
As Trump repeatedly tried to interject and attack his opponent, Biden said, “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown - excuse me, this person.”
Sep 30, 2020, 07.27 AM
Millions of millions of dollars
Fox's Chris Wallace asked Trump if he'll tell the American people how much he's paid in taxes.
Trump said, “I have paid millions of dollars in taxes.”
Biden released his tax returns a few hours before the debate and called on Trump to do the same. The records show that Biden and his wife, Jill, paid nearly $US300,000 in federal income tax last year and had an adjusted gross income of about $US985,000.
Biden tells the audience that he wants to eliminate Trump's taxes for the wealthy. The president hits back, telling his rival: "If you got in, if you ever became president with your ideas... half of the companies that have poured in here will leave.
"We'll have a depression, the likes of which you've never seen."
Sep 30, 2020, 07.17 AM
Trump and Biden have been frequently interrupting each other. At one point, Biden snapped at Trump saying, “Will you shut up, man?”
Sep 30, 2020, 07.15 AM
'Don't ever use the word smart with me'
Biden is continuing to attack Trump for his handling of coronavirus, noting his comment earlier this year suggesting that people should "inject some bleach in your arm and that would take care of it."
Trump responds by claiming he was being "sarcastic."
Trump then attacks Biden personally, saying: "You went to Delaware State but you forgot the name of your college... Don't ever use the word smart with me, don't ever use that word."
Sep 30, 2020, 07.11 AM
Watch live:
#LIVE | Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) and Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) face off in first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio#Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 #DebateTuesday #Election2020 https://t.co/Q8Vv8IAxag— WION (@WIONews) September 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020, 07.07 AM
LIVE | President @realDonaldTrump has no plan, he knew it was a deadly disease (#COVID19) but he didn't do anything, said @JoeBiden.— WION (@WIONews) September 30, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J#Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 #DebateTuesday #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/ES8XJBTwP9
Sep 30, 2020, 07.00 AM
As the two candidates tussled over healthcare on Tuesday night, Mr Biden said: "Here's the deal: everything he's saying so far is simply a lie.
"I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows a liar."
Trump hits back: "Joe, you're the liar."
Sep 30, 2020, 06.59 AM
With regards to healthcare, Trump said there is no way there are as many as 100 million people with pre-existing conditions, reports Reuters.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.56 AM
Let’s go! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sDmKI5WXFN— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020, 06.55 AM
Asian shares slipped and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday in the lead up to the first U.S. presidential debate, as financial markets looked to take a measure of both candidates.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.47 AM
There was no handshake as the two men took the stage and while this was due to Covid-19 restrictions, the absence of the traditional greeting symbolised the bitterness engulfing the country in the final countdown to November 3.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.41 AM
#LIVE | Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) and Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) face off in first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio#Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 #DebateTuesday #Election2020 https://t.co/Q8Vv8IAxag— WION (@WIONews) September 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020, 06.40 AM
Exactly three and a half hours before former Vice President Joe Biden walked onstage for the first presidential debate, his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, faced off with three contemporary artists to talk about art.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.40 AM
Hours before his first debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the same.
Sep 30, 2020, 06.39 AM
Instead of the usual auditorium setting, the debate is being hosted by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University in the 27,000-square-foot (2,500-square-meter) atrium of the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion on the clinic’s Health Education Campus. Notre Dame, the original debate host, withdrew because of the pandemic.