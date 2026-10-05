/FBI director Kash Patel and country singer Alexis Wilkins announce engagement after 3 years together

FBI Director Kash Patel has remained in the public eye through his work at the bureau, while his personal life has also attracted attention over the years. His relationship with country singer Alexis Wilkins has been followed by the public, with the couple making several appearances together. Now, Patel and Wilkins have reached a new milestone in their relationship, announcing that they are engaged.
Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins are engaged
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel recently got engaged to country singer Alexis Wilkins. The couple announced it on their respective posts on social media handles. Alexix shared a picture of the duo in which she could be seen flaunting her engagement ring as she posed with her fiance.
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Along with the picture of the couple, the caption read, "Went and got the law involved." Kash Patel re-shared Alexis' post and captioned it using red heart and ring emoticon icons.
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Several took to the comment section to congratulate and give blessings to the couple. One user wrote, "Congratulations, marriage is so fun if you make it that way! I love being married. Here's to you two and the future. Little Kash Patels...Awhhh." Another user wrote, "Congrats! I wish you joy and lots of love! Thank you for being great, Patriots too!" “Congratulations to you both!! Best wishes for a life full of love, compassion, patience and joy, happiness,” wrote the third user.
Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins' relationship timeline
Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkings have been dating since 2023, as per People's report. She had earlier shared on her Instagram handle that she was by Kash Patel's side when he was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025.
Reportedly, during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show in 2025, Alexis Wilkins had said that she had met Kash Patel at an event at a friend's house in Nashville.
Who is Alexis Wilkins?
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Born in 1998 in Boston, Alexis Wilkings reportedly spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland before growing up primarily in Arkansas. She graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2020 with a degree in business. She has been working as a recording artist and songwriter since 2007.
Alexis Wilkins had released her debut single and later her EP Grit in 2023. She has also opened for acts like Lee Greenwood, Chris Young and Parmalee and has featured on country music and iTunes charts. Apart from her music career, Alexis writes political and economic commentary, hosts content for PragerU and Rumble, and serves as an ambassador for Turning Point USA and The Unity Project. She has also served as a board member for the National Rifle Association (NRA) since June 2025.