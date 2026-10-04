/Tom Cruise celebrates Digger as film struggles at box office amid mixed response

Amid the mixed response to Digger, Tom Cruise has shown support for his latest release. The Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed satirical dark comedy arrived in cinemas on October 2 and has struggled to find a strong audience.
The film marks a major departure from the action-driven roles that the actor has become synonymous with, but Digger’s unconventional premise and mixed reviews appear to have affected its commercial performance.
Also Read: Alejandro Iñárritu’s Digger movie review: Tom Cruise strips away the hero persona in a complex climate satire
Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, an eccentric and wealthy oil tycoon whose business activities contribute to an environmental catastrophe.
As the situation escalates, Rockwell attempts to present himself as the person capable of saving humanity from the crisis he helped create.
The role sees Cruise undergo a significant physical transformation, including prosthetics and a balding look.
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Tom Cruise speaks in support of Digger
After the film's theatrical release, Cruise took to social media to share behind-the-scenes pictures and open up about the film. "DIGGER is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created."
Also Read: Digger early reviews: Critics divided on Tom Cruise's Film, one calls it 'gorgeous', another says 'audiences will urgently want to leave'
Cruise's post comes as Digger is struggling at the box office. According to reports, the film could be Cruise's weakest opening for a theatrical release, despite being created on a reported budget of $125 million.
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The cast also features Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg and Emma D'Arcy in key roles.
WION review of Digger reads, "The film, while being a satire on the climate crisis and the politics behind it, also touches upon corporate greed, the honesty of art and actors, white supremacy, and more. The result is a very complex film that will have very divisive viewpoints from its audience. Digger may not be fully cohesive, but it still makes a powerful commentary about the world we live in, where the rich and the powerful often sideline pertinent issues about the environment, which in fact need urgent attention. With Digger, filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu holds up a mirror to the world to make everyone sit up and take notes about the environment around us. However, the message is delivered through a very convoluted story."