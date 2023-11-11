Explained | Honouring all who served, the evolution from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in US

This Armistice Day has coincided with a period marked by two major conflicts — the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war. Both conflicts have resulted in a substantial loss of lives, with civilians, including children and women, tragically among the casualties.

Originally instituted to mark the end of World War I, this day has evolved into a symbol of remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifices made by countless men and women in the name of peace.

WION in this explainer will elaborate on the evolution of Armistice day into Veterans Day.

Armistice Day, which initially marked the end of World War I, evolved into Veterans Day in the United States to honour all military veterans. The transformation is a broader recognition of the contributions of veterans from various conflicts.

On November 11, 1918, the Allies and Germany signed an armistice, ending the hostilities emanating from World War I. However, the formal conclusion of World War I came with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919.

The war reportedly claimed the lives of more than 15 million people. King George V of England in 1919 proclaimed this date as Armistice Day. As the armistice took effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, the commemorative day was marked by two minutes of silence at 11 am.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson, in a special message to the nation, said, "With splendid forgetfulness of mere personal concerns, we remodeled our industries, concentrated our financial resources, increased our agricultural output, and assembled a great army, so that at the last our power was a decisive factor in the victory. … Out of this victory, there arose new possibilities of political freedom and economic concert. The war showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purposes."

A transformation

It wasn't until the 1950s that the nature of the commemoration underwent a significant transformation.

Alvin J. King of Emporia, Kansas, proposed changing the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1953. He was seeking to broaden its scope to honour veterans from all wars and conflicts.

This proposal carried personal significance for King, as his stepson, John Cooper, whom he had raised, lost his life in combat during World War II.

In recognition of his efforts, a congressional resolution in 2003 acknowledged King's role in initiating the change, noting the grassroots celebration of the renamed holiday in Emporia.

The efforts of Alvin J. King received vital support from Representative Edward H. Rees from Emporia.

Subsequently, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954. He pointed out at the broader significance of honouring all veterans, not just those of World War I.

However, in 1968, a law moved the observance of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October, seeking to provide a consistent three-day weekend for federal employees.

Yet, this change faced public opposition, and in 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a law returning the holiday to its original date, November 11.

This adjustment became effective in 1978, solidifying November 11 as Veterans Day.

It's crucial to distinguish Veterans Day from Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May.

While Veterans Day honours all veterans, Memorial Day specifically pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the United States.

Ceremonies overshadowed by protests this year

The tradition of honouring veterans on November 11 isn't unique to the United States. British Commonwealth nations and various European countries mark the armistice anniversary with ceremonies.

In London, a National Service of Remembrance is held at the Cenotaph, a war memorial, and the wearing of red poppies symbolises support for the armed forces. However, this year, against the backdrop of Israel-Hamas war, there are pro-Palestine protests and counter-protests which have erupted on Armistice day.

Palestine supporters gathered near the Cenotaph on Whitehall holding marches. There is a huge condemnation of UK's home secretary Suella Braverman for calling the demonstrations "hate marches".

Segments of the crowd forcibly breached metal gates to approach the Cenotaph. Many counter-protesters are also also brandishing Israeli flags.

