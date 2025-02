Elon Musk, the billionaire advisor to Donald Trump, said Saturday that all US federal employees must justify their work or lose their jobs, hours after the president pushed him to be "more aggressive" in slashing government spending.

Musk -- the world's richest person and Trump's biggest donor -- has led the effort to fire swaths of the government workforce.

"All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Musk wrote.

According to a copy of the email provided to AFP, federal workers were asked to submit "approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week."

Also read: What the 'puck'? Trudeau, in an apparent dig at Trump, celebrates Canada's 3-2 win over US, says 'You can’t take our country

The email came from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), with the subject line "What did you do last week?". The deadline to reply was 11:59 pm Monday, though the message did not say failure to do so would lead to termination.

The OPM did not immediately reply to AFP's request for comment on Saturday evening.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal employee union, vowed to challenge any unlawful terminations in a statement from national president Everett Kelley.

Also read: Hamas murdered young hostages? Israel claims 'terrorists' killed 10-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel Bibas with 'bare hands'

Kelley slammed Musk and the Trump administration, saying the move showed "their utter disdain for federal employees and the critical services they provide to the American people."

"It is cruel and disrespectful to hundreds of thousands of veterans who are wearing their second uniform in the civil service to be forced to justify their job duties to this out-of-touch, privileged, unelected billionaire who has never performed one single hour of honest public service in his life," he said.

Several federal employees told AFP they were advised by their agencies not to respond to the email and wait for further instruction, a recommendation echoed by the National Treasury Employees Union.

Also read: Stockholm Syndrome? Israeli hostage seen kissing Hamas militants on head after release. Watch video

'More aggressive'

Earlier Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Musk was "doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive."

"Remember, we have a country to save," the Republican leader added.

Trump has put the tech entrepreneur in charge of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory body, tasking him with slashing public spending and tackling alleged waste and corruption.

In the latest cuts announced Friday, the US Defense Department is to reduce its civilian workforce by at least five percent starting next week.

Trump's administration has already begun firing many other federal workers who are on probationary status.

Also read: Bus travelling from Mata Vaishno Devi to Delhi skids off-road near Jammu; driver dead, 17 injured

DOGE is a free-ranging entity run by Musk, though its cost-cutting spree has been met with pushback on several fronts and mixed court rulings.

A judge on Thursday denied a union bid to temporarily halt the firing of thousands of people.

Musk said this week he would work with Trump for as long as he "can be helpful," as the pair dismissed concerns over conflicts of interest due to the tycoon's government contracts.

"Elon is doing a great job," Trump told a meeting of conservative activists on Saturday, running through a list of what he said were "some of the flagrant scams" that had been uncovered.

"We love Elon, don't we? He's a character," Trump added. "People said, what official position does he have? I said, 'Patriot'."

Musk said this week DOGE was publicizing its actions on its website and that the transparency would hold him accountable.