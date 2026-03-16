/Dubai airport reopened: Limited flights resume after drone strike on fuel tank sparks fire

Dubai airport has gradually resumed its service after a drone sparked fire in a nearby fuel tank. Before Iran began attacking US’ air bases in the UAE, Dubai was the world’s busiest for international flights. The airport had suspended operations as a precautionary move.

In a statement, the DXB airport noted, "Flights to and from DXB are gradually resuming to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure."

Missiles and drone attacks hit across the UAE on Monday, with a drone-related incident sparking a fuel tank fire near Dubai airport that disrupted travel, while a missile killed a civilian in Abu Dhabi. In the eastern emirate of Fujairah, a drone attack on oil infrastructure sparked a fire, just one day after an AFP journalist saw smoke rising from a major UAE energy installation in the emirate.

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Amid the turbulence in the Middle East, Iran has struck its neighbouring regions. After Iran declared the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on March 1 slammed the nation for targeting its neighbours with missiles. The President asked Iran to act accordingly, reinforcing the idea that Tehran is not at war with neighbours like the UAE.

Following the joint US-Israel military action that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to avenge his death. The country has gone all guns blazing at its neighbours. Speaking to the news outlet Sky News, Anwar Gargash, the president's advisor to the UAE President, highlighted how Tehran’s position lacks clarity and a rational vision. He also characterised the attacks as blatant and irresponsible.