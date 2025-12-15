/‘Incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome’: US president blames Rob Reiner’s death on his political ideology

In his first reaction after the tragic death of Rob Reiner, the US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 15) blamed Reiner and his wife Michele's murders on the director's 'Trump Derangement Syndrome,' using the moment to settle political scores with the late Reiner, who supported liberal causes and endorsed Democratic candidates.

The 78-year-old director and his wife were reportedly killed by their son. Authorities, however, did not provide any details on the incident as the investigation is still in its primary stages.

Trump, on his social platform Truth Social, said that Reiner, a 'once very talented movie director and comedy star,' had passed away, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease' known as TDS - or Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness,” he added.

US actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner Photograph: (AFP)

Legendary Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner is best known for making classic movies in the 1980s and 1990s, including films like Stand By Me and The Princess Bride in 1987, legal thriller A Few Good Men in 1992, and romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally in 1989.



Reiner was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Reiner (68), at their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, 2025.

While the investigation is ongoing and their son Nick Reiner has been identified as a person of interest, focus has shifted to the couple’s four children, Jack, Tracy, Romy and Nick, all of whom have ties to Hollywood and the entertainment industry. No formal charges have been filed so far.

