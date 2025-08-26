/‘Spirit of American innovation’: Melania Trump launches nationwide AI contest for students

US First Lady Melania Trump has launched a Presidential Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenge, urging students across the country to “unleash their imagination and showcase the spirit of American innovation”. The first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) competition is open to students from kindergarten to 12th grade and educators in the country.

“The Presidential AI Challenge will be the first step in preparing our next generation with a base understanding of this important new technology,” Melania said.

In a video released on Tuesday (Aug 26), Melania reflected her own experience with AI while creating her audiobook. “Are you ready for an AI challenge? Take part in this nationwide initiative to discover, develop and expand AI’s potential,” she said. “As someone who created an AI-powered audiobook and championed online safety through the Take It Down Act, I've seen firsthand the promise of this powerful technology. Now, I pass the torch of innovation to you.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Just as America once led the world into the skies, we are poised to lead again,” she continued. “This time, in the age of AI.”

Students who sign up for the project will be guided by educators. They will work in teams to understand how AI technologies can be used to address challenges in their communities.

The project is aimed at bringing students and educators together “to solve real-world problems in their communities using AI-powered solutions with an opportunity to showcase their solutions at a national level.” According to the White House website, the initiative focuses on empowering the next generation “to explore and innovate within this rapidly evolving field.”

All students who take part in the competition will recieve a certificate, while the national winners will be awarded cash prizes, cloud credits and an invitation to showcase their work at the White House.

In May, Melania released an audiobook version of her memoir, titled after her first name, which was “entirely with artificial intelligence audio technology.” The book used an “AI-generated replica” of her voice.