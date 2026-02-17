As the second round of talk between US and Iran, mediated by Oman concludes, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is ready for “verification”. On Tuesday (Feb 17), the president confirmed that country is not seeking an atomic weapon. Quoting an interview of the Iranian President, news agency AFP, reported, "We are absolutely not seeking nuclear weapons. If anyone wants to verify this, we are open to such verification to take place."

Ahead of the talks in Geneva, the US president made remarks about the consequences the country would face if the Oman-mediated negotiations failed. And days before the talks, the US began moving USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the Middle East, where USS Abraham Lincoln is already stationed. America is creating a "dual carrier" presence. It seemed like Donald Trump’s strategy to persuade Iran into a deal over its nuclear programme, which may potentially extend to its missile programme as well.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hailing Oman for hosting the latest round of talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that "a new window of opportunity has opened, under which we had the second round of the negotiations with the United States earlier today here in Geneva". Iran's top diplomat voiced hope, saying "a new window of opportunity" seen in fresh nuclear talks with Washington would lead to a lasting solution to the two countries' standoff

Aragchi added, "We are hopeful that negotiation will lead to a sustainable and negotiated solution which can serve the interests of relevant parties and the broader region," he said, stressing, though, “Iran remains fully prepared to defend itself against any threat or act of aggression.”