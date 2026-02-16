/US approach ‘more realistic’ says Iran as negotiators arrive in Geneva for second round of talks

The United States’ approach to Iran has become “more realistic” Tehran said on Monday (Feb 16). The comment comes a day before the second round of indirect talks in Geneva to be mediated by Oman. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has already arrived in Geneva to lead a diplomatic exchange with the US. The previous attempt at negotiations had collapsed as Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei’s was quoted in news agency IRNA, he said, "A cautious assessment is that, from the discussions that have taken place in Muscat to date, at least what we have been told is that the US position on the Iranian nuclear issue has moved towards a more realistic one," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

US deploys world’s largest aircraft carrier to Middle East

The US is sending USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the Middle East, where USS Abraham Lincolnis already stationed. America is creating a "dual carrier" presence. It seems like Donald Trump’s strategy to persuade Iran into a deal over its nuclear programme, which may potentially extend to its missile programme as well. A day after hosting Israeli President Netanyahu, Trump told reporters, "We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic. I don't want that to happen, but we have to make a deal. This will be very traumatic for Iran if they don't make a deal."