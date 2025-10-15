/'I want to gift you...’: Erika Kirk breaks down as she reveals daughter's birthday wish for 'daddy' Charlie Kirk

Google Preferred
Navashree Nandini
Published: Oct 15, 2025, 09:46 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 09:51 IST
On Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday, his wife Erika accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously awarded by Trump. In an emotional ceremony, Erika shared memories and their daughter’s tribute. Trump praised Kirk as a “martyr for truth” and vowed to fight left-wing extremism.

During a heartfelt ceremony on Tuesday (Oct 14), in honour of Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday—his wife Erika Kirk delivered an emotional speech while accepting the Presidential Medal of Honour, awarded posthumously to her late husband. A teary eyed Erika also shared their daughter's birthday wish for Charlie. Reflecting on Charlie’s legacy, she shared tender memories and recalled that he loved to celebrate with ice cream. Erika also recalled the challenge of finding gifts for Charlie, describing him as a “not materialistic” person. She then expressed gratitude toward President Trump for giving Charlie a meaningful gift—the honour itself—on this special day.

Trying to hold back tears, Erika also shared a touching message from their daughter addressed to “daddy” on his birthday: “Happy birthday, daddy. I want to gift you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream. And, I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you.”

Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk

Trump posthumously honoured Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award. The solemn White House ceremony marked what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday. Trump praised Kirk calling him a “martyr for truth and freedom” and a “fearless fighter for America’s values.” During the event, Trump compared Kirk to historic figures such as Socrates, Saint Peter, Abraham Lincoln, and Martin Luther King, highlighting his dedication to conservative causes. Trump also vowed to step up efforts against what he described as “radical left violence and extremism." Erika Kirk who received the medal on his behalf, expressing gratitude and noting that Charlie “would probably have run for president” someday.

