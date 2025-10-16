'His cognitive ability is GONE': Trump confuses India with Iran as he repeats 'tariffs stopped war with Pak' claim - Watch

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 15) has repeated his claims linking his tariff policies to preventing potential nuclear conflicts, specially the one between India and Pakistan, he said. While discussing trade and global peace, Trump said that his trade actions helped end "five or six" out of "eight wars" during in his second term. However, in one of his statements, he confused India with Iran. He mentioned negotiating a trade deal with Iran while talking about tensions involving Pakistan. This comes amid Trump's several other gaffes, that raises serious questions about his mental health. Meanwhile,

What Trump said

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "If As an example, if you look at Pakistan and Iran…I told them I was negotiating a trade deal with Iran, and Pakistan was going to be in line. Because of tariffs, they all wanted to negotiate much differently. Then I heard they were shooting at each other, and I said, ‘Are you guys going to go to war? Two nuclear powers we are thinking about.'” Video of his latest mix-up went viral on social media, and netizens questioned the accuracy of this account. Meanwhile, Trump also claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "assured" him that New Delhi will soon stop buying oil from Russia. He and his administration have accused India for ‘funding Russia’ for the Ukraine war by buying its oil. New Delhi has previously rejected these claims, stating that India takes trade decisions based on its domestic needs.