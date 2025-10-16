Google Preferred
  • /'His cognitive ability is GONE': Trump confuses India with Iran as he repeats tariffs stopped war with Pak claim - Watch

Navashree Nandini
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 08:13 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 08:19 IST
US President Donald Trump with Indian PM Narendra Modi Photograph: (AFP)

Trump repeated his claims that his tariff threat helped prevent nuclear war between India and Pakistan earlier in May, but in his latest mix-up, he confused Iran with India. Viral video of the incident sparks health concerns, yet again. 

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 15) has repeated his claims linking his tariff policies to preventing potential nuclear conflicts, specially the one between India and Pakistan, he said. While discussing trade and global peace, Trump said that his trade actions helped end "five or six" out of "eight wars" during in his second term. However, in one of his statements, he confused India with Iran. He mentioned negotiating a trade deal with Iran while talking about tensions involving Pakistan. This comes amid Trump's several other gaffes, that raises serious questions about his mental health. Meanwhile,

What Trump said

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "If As an example, if you look at Pakistan and Iran…I told them I was negotiating a trade deal with Iran, and Pakistan was going to be in line. Because of tariffs, they all wanted to negotiate much differently. Then I heard they were shooting at each other, and I said, ‘Are you guys going to go to war? Two nuclear powers we are thinking about.'” Video of his latest mix-up went viral on social media, and netizens questioned the accuracy of this account. Meanwhile, Trump also claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "assured" him that New Delhi will soon stop buying oil from Russia. He and his administration have accused India for ‘funding Russia’ for the Ukraine war by buying its oil. New Delhi has previously rejected these claims, stating that India takes trade decisions based on its domestic needs.

Earlier this week, during the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, Pakistan PM Shehbaaz Sharif nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and thanked him for ending India-Pakistan war. “Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions to, first, stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire, along with his very wonderful team. And, today, again, I would like to nominate this great president for Nobel Peace Prize." Sharif was then seen saluting the US president as he continued, “Because I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the Peace Prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved millions of people, their lives. And today, here in Sharm el-Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions of lives in the Middle East," Sharif said.

