/'GET THE JOB DONE': Trump boasts about Gaza deal, Israel visit but passes the baton of peace to THESE countries

United States President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 13) said that he was heading back to “very safe and beautiful” Washington, DC, after a highly productive day in Israel and Egypt. He was referring to the signing of the Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity in Egypt and his visit to Israel after the Gaza ceasefire deal. He noted that although the day involved a lot of work, he wouldn’t have it any other way, calling the experience unlike any other. Trump also said that it was now time for all the countries involved in the region to unite and complete the task. He stated that while Gaza was only one part of the issue, the larger goal remained achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.