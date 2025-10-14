/'GET THE JOB DONE': Trump boasts about Gaza deal, Israel visit but passes the baton of peace to THESE countries

US President Donald Trump called his visits to Israel and Egypt highly productive, highlighting the signing of the Trump Declaration for Peace after the Gaza ceasefire. As he returned to Washington, he urged regional unity, stressing that Gaza is just one part of achieving Middle East peace.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 13) said that he was heading back to “very safe and beautiful” Washington, DC, after a highly productive day in Israel and Egypt. He was referring to the signing of the Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity in Egypt and his visit to Israel after the Gaza ceasefire deal. He noted that although the day involved a lot of work, he wouldn’t have it any other way, calling the experience unlike any other. Trump also said that it was now time for all the countries involved in the region to unite and complete the task. He stated that while Gaza was only one part of the issue, the larger goal remained achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.
Read More | 'Most wonderful candidate...stopped India-Pak war': At Gaza Summit, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize again
Read More | Hot mic MOMENT! Trump calls Canadian PM Carney ‘Mr President’ at peace summit: 'At least I didn’t call you a governor'
The Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, jointly led by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, brought together leaders from over 20 nations to formally support the initial phase of a U.S.-mediated Gaza ceasefire and peace agreement, reached between Hamas and Israel on October 8. The summit coincided with a significant development — the release of all 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody. Officially, the summit aimed to rally international support for the ceasefire and addressed key issues including Gaza’s future governance, regional security, and the urgent need for humanitarian assistance.