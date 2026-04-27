/‘Enough is enough’: Melania Trump presses ABC to act on Jimmy Kimmel after ‘expectant widow’ joke

US First Lady Melania Trump launched a scathing attack on ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over an "expectant widow" joke on his show, urging the network to take action against him and describing Kimmel's comments as "hateful and violent rhetoric intended to divide our country."

The situation has escalated significantly as Kimmel made these remarks days before a shooter stormed an event she attended with President Donald Trump.

Melania referred to a specific joke made during a mock "White House Correspondents' Dinner" monologue on Kimmel's show. On Thursday, Kimmel made the remarks during a parody of the forthcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said.

In a post on X, the First Lady stated that Kimmel's "monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America," adding, “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

Labelling the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "a coward" who "hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him," Melania called on the network to take a stand.

"Enough is enough," she said, adding, "It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behaviour at the expense of our community."

Democrat-aligned Kimmel and Republican Trump have been at odds for years, transforming late-night television into a political battlefield. Their rivalry escalated from Twitter insults to national headlines, most notably during the 2024 Oscars when Kimmel mocked Trump’s legal battles live. The feud turned professional in September 2025 with Kimmel’s brief suspension by ABC following controversial remarks.