/‘Direct response to Iran’s defiance’: Rubio backs Europeans to restore UN sanctions on Tehran, says US open for talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday (Aug 28) welcomed the decision by E3 nations to initiate “snapback” of sanctions on Iran. He further added that Washington is open to direct talks with Iran on ending its nuclear program. This comes after France, Germany, and the United Kingdom initiated a process to reimpose the United Nations sanctions on Tehran.

In a statement, Rubio said, “The United States remains available for direct engagement with Iran – in furtherance of a peaceful, enduring resolution to the Iran nuclear issue.” He added that the “snapback does not contradict our earnest readiness for diplomacy, it only enhances it.”

Rubio further urged Iranian leaders to take necessary measures to ensure their nation never obtains a nuclear weapon for the peace and prosperity of the Iranian people.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I urge Iranian leaders to take the immediate steps necessary to ensure that their nation will never obtain a nuclear weapon; to walk the path of peace; and to, by extension, advance prosperity for the Iranian people,” he said.

In a post on X, Rubio said, “The E3 – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – initiated a process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran. Snapback sanctions are a direct response to Iran’s continuing defiance of its nuclear commitments. The United States supports the E3’s decision and urges Iran to engage in serious diplomatic negotiations to resolve the nuclear issue.”

Earlier on Thursday, France, Britain, and Germany started the process to reimpose the UN sanctions on Iran. The move was taken after Tehran failed to comply with commitments over its nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump has pushed for stopping Iran’s nuclear program. In the first term of Trump, this has resulted in major tensions between the United States and Europe. In his second term, Trump first insisted that he sought a nuclear deal with Iran but then joined Israel in its military campaign, targetting Tehran’s nuclear sites in air strikes.