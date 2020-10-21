Your Story: Coronavirus pandemic another challenge to overcome for civilians of Nagorno-Karabakh

Oct 21, 2020, 08.25 PM(IST)
The disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh is battling a fresh crisis. Not only is the region facing hose worst clashes in decades as the fighting continues between Armenia and Azarbaijan. There is also the challenge to beat COVID-19. Watch report.