World Business Watch: Qantas reports surge in domestic bookings as state borders open
Nov 05, 2021, 11:50 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Qantas Airways has said that it had taken nearly 500,000 domestic bookings in the past two weeks as states begin to open their borders, versus around 20,000 in a two-week period in August when parts of the country were locked down.
