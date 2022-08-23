WION Fineprint: Russia says female Ukrainian spy killed daughter of Putin’s ally

Published: Aug 23, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russia’s counterintelligence agency claimed that the car bomb that killed the daughter of Vladimir Putin’s ally Alexander Dugina was planted by an alleged female Ukrainian spy who then fled to Estonia. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
