WION Dispatch: UK doing enough to 'prevent' radicalisation?

The UK government's 'prevent' programme aims to stop people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism. An official review of UK's anti-radicalisation programme is ongoing. The review report is set to be published on Wednesday, and reports suggest the findings are not encouraging. The review is expected to find that officials have been too focused on addressing the 'personal vulnerabilities' of extremists. As per the telegraph, a British daily, experts have opined that the 'prevent' programme is treating terrorism like a mental illness. The review author of the report is expected to flag the 'mischaracterisation' of radicalisation. Officials have seemingly failed to tackle the ideological beliefs behind Islamist extremism. Seven of the 13 terror attacks in the past six years have been carried out by extremists who had been referred to 'prevent'.