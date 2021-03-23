WION Dispatch: Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers meet to deepen 'best in history' ties

Mar 23, 2021, 08.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has kick-started his two-day visit to Beijing at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The visit has been aimed at discussing what both parties call the dominance of the western ideological agenda.
