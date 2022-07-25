WION Climate Tracker | Record high temperatures hit Chinese provinces | Mercury rises above 41°C

Published: Jul 25, 2022, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Now different regions of the globe have been hit with deadly heat waves in recent months and China is no exception. Cities across the country are on red alert and China is sweltering through one of its hottest summers on record.
