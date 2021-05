US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that The United States wants to avoid any militarisation of the arctic region. Antony Blinken arrives in Iceland to attend Artic Council meet on 19th May. 'The Arctic region is prone to climate change, what we need to avoid is any military build-up in that reigion', says Blinken. Arctic region is rich in natural resources like crude oil; the race has started to extract resoruces from the region and Russia wants to lead the race.