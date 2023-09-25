US Envoy: Shared intel from Five Eyes informed Trudeau of possible India hand

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
The Diplomatic row that started with Canada alleging India's role in the murder of a khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar shows no signs of easing. The Canadian Prime Minister made the accusations against India publicly but Six Days on Canada has yet to provide any evidence to back those claims resulting in strained ties between the two countries.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos