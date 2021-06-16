Study: Orally administered drug 'TEMPOL' can inhibit COVID-19's replication

Jun 16, 2021, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In a new study, a research team led by Dr. Tracey Rouault in the US National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) has found new ways to target an enzyme produced by SARS-CoV-2 called RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp).
Read in App