Scotland: Loch Ness monster enthusiasts prepare for search operation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Aldie Mackay, the hotel manager at the Drumnadrochit, stormed into the bar one evening to inform the stunned customers that she had just seen a "water beast" in Loch Ness 90 years prior. The modern myth surrounding an elusive monster living in the depths of the Highland loch was started by this sighting, which was zealously reported in the Inverness Courier. Next weekend, hundreds of Nessie enthusiasts are expected to participate in the largest organized hunt for the mysterious creature in 50 years.

