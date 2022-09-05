LIVE TV
Rising cost of living disrupts everyday life in Northern Australia
Published: Sep 05, 2022, 11:15 AM(IST)
The cost of living in the Australian northern territory was never cheap but rising inflation has made it even harder for the local population here, some people are even close to becoming homeless.
