Report: No background checks on 200 workers for child abuse

The inspector-general of the US Federal Health and Human Services department, released a report on Thursday. It said the department often failed to perform required background checks on workers at emergency holding centers for migrant children who crossed the US-Mexico border in 2021. The I-G's report says, 200 workers did not have background checks for child abuse or neglect. Officials also found that 174 workers did not have FBI background checks. Further, checks against the justice department's sex offender registry were not performed on 42 workers. The report comes ahead of the expiration of title 42 on may 11.