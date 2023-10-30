Pro-Palestinian rallies across globe, protesters demand ceasefire in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
As a crippling humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza protests in solidarity with Palestinians have grown louder across the globe. Thousands have taken to the streets calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza from London to Madrid to Beirut and Islamabad, people have taken to the streets rallying in support of Palestinians and calling for an end to Israel's barrage of attacks on Gaza.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos