ODI WC: India beat New Zealand to end semi-final jinx

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs to end their semi-final jinx at the ICC ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue have qualified for their fourth World Cup final and have avenged their agonizing loss to the Kiwis in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored centuries before Mohammed Shami sealed the win with career-best figures of 7/57. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore and Sports Editor Digvijay Singh decode India's victory.