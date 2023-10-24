Nawaz Sharif seeks to overturn corruption conviction

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Days after an emphatic comeback by Pakistan's Lion of Punjab, Nawaz Sharif got a 48-hour bail extension. As the Pakistan establishment paves the way for the former Prime Minister's return, does the timing of his return to the homeland signal an end to jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's political career?

