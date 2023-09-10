Morocco Earthquake: Nation declares three days of mourning as death toll rises

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
After a deadly earthquake claims over 1,000 lives, Morocco proclaims a 3-day national mourning period. 9 September, RABAT (Xinhua) Over 1,000 people were killed and more than 1,200 were injured in a terrible earthquake that rattled the kingdom late on Friday night, prompting Morocco to declare three days of national mourning.

